TPD: Stabbing sends woman to hospital; suspect arrested

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested Tuesday evening when he sent a woman to the hospital after allegedly stabbing her.

TPD responded to a weapons call on to 2000 block of Mayport Drive around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they reported that Kelsey Santiago, 32, was suffering from a stab wound to her leg. TPD identified the suspect as Jeff Wilson, 42. Santiago was taken to an area hospital where her injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Wilson told police that he was a Lucas County Sheriff Deputy Auxiliary and police notified the Lucas County Sheriff’s office.

TPD then arrested Jeff Wilson. He was booked at the Lucas County jail under a felonious assault with a weapon charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

