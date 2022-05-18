Traffic
Washington Local Schools hit by cyber attack

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools hit by cyber attack

Washington Local Schools said it suffered a cyber attack affecting much of its communication avenues.

The school district said Wednesday a cyberattack affected its phones, internet, email, wifi networks, and Google Classroom. It’s advising the WLS community that staff members cannot take phone calls or receive any emails as of Wednesday night.

In a statement, WLS said it’s just starting to learn the details of the attack and is working with forensic investigators on a solution.

It comes as Whitmer High School seniors are in the midst of their final exams.

“If you have a senior, we are working to ensure a smooth exam process and make their final two days memorable,” WLS said in a statement.

The district said each school will have an emergency phone number established for Thursday. WLS will give families this information on its Swift K12 Alert System and in a printed letter staff members will give to students.

