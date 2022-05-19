Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

Donald Hayes, 74, was found dead on Mingus Mountain after he got lost during a hike.
Dog stayed by hiker’s body until rescue teams found them, sheriff says
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer store closed after employee death
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike