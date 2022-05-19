Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

13th annual Toledo Ride of Silence

Cyclists from around the area came out to remember those killed and to raise awareness.
Cyclists from around the area came out to remember those killed and to raise awareness.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cyclists around the world gathered to take part in a Ride of Silence, where bike riders ride in honor of those killed in traffic accidents. In Northwest Ohio, there was one ride in Toledo and one in Bowling Green, on Wednesday.

“We had 28 fatalities in Ohio last year, and three of those were close to home, here in the Toledo area. We will remember them along with many others tonight,” said Keith Webb, the organizer of the event.

“We really are like one big family, and so we want to remember those friends and family. That’s one purpose of the ride of silence, the other purpose is to get together as a group so that motorists see us on the road. So it’s an awareness event,” Webb added.

Cyclist in Toledo made their way through Ottawa Hills, around Toledo Children’s Hospital, and past Ottawa Park, all with a police escort.

Despite rainy weather, a number of people showed up for the ride. Susan Santoro did not come to ride, but show support, since she lost her husband in a cycling accident.

" My husband was killed in cycling six years ago this week. This ride is all about awareness so that people know to share the road with those cycling.” Santoro went on to say, “It’s not just about texting, you can be changing a radio station, you can drop something to go and pick it up. Your eyes should be on the road and always be watching for cyclists and other people.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
The two remaining defendants in the hazing death of Stone Foltz appeared in court to begin...
Trial begins for final two defendants in Stone Foltz hazing death

Latest News

Just across from BGSU on Wooster is BG Burgers. They have burgers with cheese curds, jalapenos,...
Dine in the 419: BG Burgers
City of Toledo pools set to open Memorial Day weekend
City of Toledo pools set to open Memorial Day weekend
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
Government announced new $5 billion Safe streets and Roads for all program
Stone Foltz's mother recounts last conversation before deadly fraternity drinking event
Stone Foltz’s mother recounts last conversation before deadly fraternity drinking event