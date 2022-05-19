13th annual Toledo Ride of Silence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cyclists around the world gathered to take part in a Ride of Silence, where bike riders ride in honor of those killed in traffic accidents. In Northwest Ohio, there was one ride in Toledo and one in Bowling Green, on Wednesday.

“We had 28 fatalities in Ohio last year, and three of those were close to home, here in the Toledo area. We will remember them along with many others tonight,” said Keith Webb, the organizer of the event.

“We really are like one big family, and so we want to remember those friends and family. That’s one purpose of the ride of silence, the other purpose is to get together as a group so that motorists see us on the road. So it’s an awareness event,” Webb added.

Cyclist in Toledo made their way through Ottawa Hills, around Toledo Children’s Hospital, and past Ottawa Park, all with a police escort.

Despite rainy weather, a number of people showed up for the ride. Susan Santoro did not come to ride, but show support, since she lost her husband in a cycling accident.

" My husband was killed in cycling six years ago this week. This ride is all about awareness so that people know to share the road with those cycling.” Santoro went on to say, “It’s not just about texting, you can be changing a radio station, you can drop something to go and pick it up. Your eyes should be on the road and always be watching for cyclists and other people.”

