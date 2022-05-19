5/19: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

The ups and downs continue, with a few isolated storms possible overnight... ahead of our hottest day of the year so far. Friday could top out in the low-90s (heat index mid-90s), with more isolated storms late in the day. The bulk of any rainfall for the next few days will come Saturday, as a more potent system rolls through with some storms carrying gusty winds. Sunday morning showers will clear and leave us dry in the 60/s/70s to start off next week.

