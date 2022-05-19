Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5/19: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Hot, humid, windy Friday; storms Saturday
A few storms possible overnight, then hot, humid and windy Friday before more storms Saturday! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ups and downs continue, with a few isolated storms possible overnight... ahead of our hottest day of the year so far. Friday could top out in the low-90s (heat index mid-90s), with more isolated storms late in the day. The bulk of any rainfall for the next few days will come Saturday, as a more potent system rolls through with some storms carrying gusty winds. Sunday morning showers will clear and leave us dry in the 60/s/70s to start off next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble

Latest News

A few storms possible overnight, then hot, humid and windy Friday before more storms Saturday!...
5/19: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Hot, Humid & Windy Friday...Wet End To May
May 19th Weather Forecast
5/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
A rainy midweek will lead into a hot, humid and windy Friday! Dan Smith has the latest.
5/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast