5/19/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Near-record heat expected Friday
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Warm, chance of a few showers for the southeast half of the area after 3am, lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then hot, humid and windy, highs near a record in the lower 90s (92 degrees in 1962 is the current record high temp). SATURDAY: Warm and very humid, chance of showers and storms, highs near 80. SUNDAY: Showers likely early, then drying out and becoming less humid, cooler, temps steady in the upper 60s.

