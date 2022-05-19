5/19/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Warm, chance of a few showers for the southeast half of the area after 3am, lows in the upper 60s. FRIDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then hot, humid and windy, highs near a record in the lower 90s (92 degrees in 1962 is the current record high temp). SATURDAY: Warm and very humid, chance of showers and storms, highs near 80. SUNDAY: Showers likely early, then drying out and becoming less humid, cooler, temps steady in the upper 60s.

