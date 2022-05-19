Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
5/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Cyclists around the world gathered to take part in a Ride of Silence, where bike riders ride in...
13th annual Toledo Ride of Silence
Cyclists from around the area came out to remember those killed and to raise awareness.
13th annual Toledo Ride of Silence