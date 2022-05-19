Car crash sends four to hospital

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A car crash on Thursday sent four people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Airport Hwy. and Albon Road. Officials say a white SUV failed to yield at a stoplight and crashed into another car.

According to Springfield Fire Department, four people were transferred to the hospital, two from each car. Three of them suffered minor injuries while the fourth person’s injuries were more serious.

The scene of the crash has been cleaned up.

