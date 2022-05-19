Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Children hospitalized due to formula shortage feeling better

Dr. Mark Corkins says the kids hospitalized due to a baby formula shortage are doing better, with one already home. (CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee child who was being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for complications brought on by the formula shortage has been released from the hospital.

Le Bonheur officials said the toddler-aged child was released Tuesday, WMC reported.

Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Corkins treated that child and a preschool-aged child. He said both are living with intestinal conditions and require special formula in their diets.

The children were admitted to Le Bonheur for treatment after their particular formula became impossible to find on store shelves.

The preschool-aged child remains in stable condition.

“They’re doing much better. Actually, we have one home and one’s pretty much ready to go home now,” Corkins said Thursday to CNN. “We’ve gotten supply from one of the alternate manufacturers of an amino acid-based formula, which is what these children needed.”

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

Taylor Swift, right, receives an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York...
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University
Taylor Swift gets honorary doctorate degree from New York University
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden meets Sweden, Finland leaders to talk NATO, Russia
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Lawmakers grill FDA commissioner over baby formula shortage
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
NATO chief: Dispute with Turkey over Sweden, Finland will be resolved