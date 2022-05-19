City of Toledo pools set to open Memorial Day weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In years past, some of the pools in Toledo opened late for one reason or another. However, for the 2022 summer season, the city gave us some positive news that was confirmed on Wednesday.

“It looks like we’re in real good shape this year,” said Joe Fausnaugh, the Director of Parks & Youth Services for the city of Toledo. “So, they’ve cleaned the pools, they’re filling them with water. We had one small issue with a drain that’s being corrected as we speak, but nothing that would delay opening.”

Funding is also looking good for the city’s pool season this year. “The city has been very supportive of the parks department, and we were allocated the amount of funding we needed to fully staff our parks and operate a full season,” Fausnaugh said.

The city said they’ve now hired enough people to allow all 6 pools around town to open on schedule, but they are looking for more help.

“We’re going to continue to take applications because, even though we have enough to open and operate safely, we want to add some bench depth,” Fausnaugh explained.

The pools require a lifeguard to be on duty but the splash pad at Savage Park does not. And while there usually is one there anyways, having the entire staff receive first aid and CPR training improves scheduling flexibility.

“So, yeah we’re in real good shape there too, because if we would happen to run short on a lifeguard, we have other staff that we can plug into that position,” said Fausnaugh.

Safety at the pools is a priority, and similar steps to last year will be taken.

“We’ll be partnering with the Department of Safety to have volunteers at our parks to ensure they’re safe places,” Fausnaugh told 13abc. “It was some of the safest places in the city last summer,” he added.

Fausnaugh also told us that at this point it’s an expectation from the public to open on Memorial Day weekend, so they’re happy to be on track.

Also, they’re planning on doing some special programming at the pools this summer, but the details have not yet been announced.

