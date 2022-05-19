Traffic
DeWine awards $4.8 mil to K-12 schools for safety upgrades

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Megan Finke
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. DeWine announced $4.8 million in grants to 98 Ohio schools to help improve the overall security and safety of their buildings.

Schools in 27 counties will implement safety upgrade through this funding, the K-12 School Safety Grant Program. This program was launched by DeWine through partnership between the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission with the Ohio School Safety Center to assist schools with costly safety upgrades.

The funding can be used to cover expenses for physical security enhancements like automatic door locks, security camera, public address systems and visitor badging systems.

Four northwestern counties have received funding, those include:

Erie County

  • Margaretta Elementary School in Margaretta Local School District will receive $66,548
  • Regional Center for Arts and Academic Studies in Sandusky City School District will receive $89,343.63

Henry County

  • Liberty Center High School in Liberty Center Local School District will receive $99,754.53
  • Napoleon High School in the Napoleon Area City will receive $99,383.47

Lucas County

  • Autism Model School High School received $94,000
  • ESC of Lake Erie West in Lake Erie West Educational Service Center received $63,009.93

Wood County

  • Bowling Green High School will receive $49,896.93
  • Bowling Green Middle School will receive $45,027.91
  • Conneaut Elementary School will get $34,085.90
  • Crim Elementary School will receive $38,711.25
  • Kenwood Elementary School will get $32,278.01.

In late August 2021, DeWine announced $5 million for higher education campus security upgrades, this is similar to what is happening for K-12 schools.

Graphic from Mike DeWine's office illustrating where and what campuses got money and how much...
Graphic from Mike DeWine's office illustrating where and what campuses got money and how much they got.(Gov. Mike DeWine's Office)

