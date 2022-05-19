Dine in the 419: BG Burgers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from BGSU on Wooster is BG Burgers. They have burgers with cheese curds, jalapenos, eggs, you name it. They also have a burger made with peanut butter, jelly, and bacon.

“You know, peanut butter on burgers is becoming big. We’ve always loved it. We knew we always wanted to do it. So, we tried it. And honestly, it’s taken off pretty well,” said Scott Dailey, owner of BG Burgers.

BG Burgers calls their creation “The Mulligan” after a Golden Retriever who lived on the street and used to eat their burgers whenever he got the chance.

So this is not just PB&J. It’s PB& J and Bacon.

“Everybody’s got their own little twist on kind of like peanut butter burgers and stuff like that. We want to be more simple,” adds Executive Chef Nik Grames. “Simplicity in a burger. Peanut butter, jelly, the small stuff from when you were a kid. Mix it together. It’s great.”

