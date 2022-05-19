End of red-light cameras? Ohio Supreme Court gives greenlight to withholding state funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court Thursday allowing the state’s legislature to withhold funding from cities that utilize red-light and speeding cameras for enforcement may spell the end of the technology’s use.

After the court required an appeals process to be established challenging tickets in 2020, cities throughout the state were preparing to relaunch the program. To combat that, the GOP-led General Assembly passed a law that allowed lawmakers to reduce appropriation of local-government funds going to municipalities that used the cameras to collect fines.

That disincentive will likely keep cities from using the cameras.

Newburgh Heights and East Cleveland had challenged the law based on the ‘home rule’ provision in the state Constitution, which allows local governments, such as cities and counties, to pass laws to govern themselves.

