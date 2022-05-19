Former Park Hotel project aims to provide housing stability for young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas Housing Services Corporation (LHSC) announced Thursday that it is receiving $1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The money was awarded by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency and will be used to redevelop the former Park Hotel, a Lucas Metropolitan Housing spokesperson said.

LHSC and the Community Housing Network (CHN) will replace the old Park Hotel, located in Toledo, with a newly constructed four-story building. The Park Hotel Redevelopment Project will provide housing stability to young adults ages 18 to 24 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

According to Lucas Metropolitan Housing (LMH), permanent supportive housing (PSH) will be offered by the new Park Hotel, including supportive services with the goal of helping residents achieve housing stability and provide them with the opportunity to access tools and resources to build a path to independence as they transition into adulthood.

The project includes 45 apartments consisting of 41 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments. The proposed four-story building will include spaces for socialization, counseling and education resources. The building will also include multiple other amenities including a community room with an attached kitchen, fitness space, laundry and storage space.

“Our team is extremely excited about achieving this very meaningful milestone,” said Joaquin Cintron, LMH President and CEO. “Our goal is to provide, sustainable, affordable housing opportunities to all sectors of our population. In this case, to build forty-five new apartment homes to provide permanent supportive housing to our youth aging out of the foster care system. Receiving this competitive 9% Low-Income Tax Credit award is the result of a strategic and collective effort in which Lucas Metropolitan Housing and its nonprofit affiliate, Lucas Housing Services Corporation, maximized the power of effective partnerships to produce strong collaborations.”

LMH said the total development cost for the Park Hotel project is projected to be $13,955,776. The LITHC funding is providing approximately $8.7 million in tax credit equity which is 62% of the needed funding. The City of Toledo ARPA is also providing $3.2 million for the project and there could be additional funding coming from the county as well.

Lathrop Turner will be the construction manager of the project, according to LMH. Construction is expected to start in early spring 2023. The building is expected to be ready for occupants in late spring 2024.

“Over two years ago, LMH was informed of a need for affordable housing and supportive services for those aging out of foster care locally,” said Matthew Sutter, Chief of Public Housing, Development and Modernization for LMH. “We began working with our partners to address this urgent community need. The Park Hotel redevelopment tax credit award is the next step in filling that need. We look forward to the completion of the construction portion of the project and ultimate occupancy in the spring of 2024.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.