Government announced new $5 billion Safe streets and Roads for all program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that money would be available to cities across that nation under his department’s new, $5 billion “Safe Streets and Roads for all” program on Monday. This comes as the number of traffic deaths rises across the country.

Just last week a 78-year-old University of Toledo professor was struck by a car while crossing Secor and Markway Road. According to her neighbors, she is still in critical condition.

“I think that is absolutely terrible. I walk my dog every single day and there is always a risk of getting hit,” said Suzzanne Fisher, a frequent walker in Toledo. “Almost every week. At stop signs I will still wait, Even if they waive me on I say just go. Because I don’t want to run the risk of another car coming this way and smacking me because they don’t see me. I try to make eye contact with everyone that I see on the road so that they know I’m here.”

Fisher said it makes her feel more comfortable knowing the safety issue is being addressed. " It’s awesome that they’re doing that. It’s really nice to hear, especially since I literally walk two times a day with my dog. So if they are helping save people’s lives by improving this infrastructure I’m definitely happy with that,” said Fisher.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.