Man charged in deadly I-75 crash indicted on a new set of charges

CYGNET, Ohio (WTVG) -A Napolean man involved in a deadly crash on I-75 in Cygnet was indicted on a new set of charges on Thursday.

A Wood County jury indicted Nicholas Luderman on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault.

Luderman was originally facing charges including aggravated vehicular homicides, aggravated vehicular assault, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after a collision involving injury, and misdemeanor failure to stop after a collision involving injury, following a fatal multiple-vehicular crash on April 3.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, six vehicles were involved in a crash. When troopers arrived on the scene, two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

OSHP said a silver Chevy Malibu was headed southbound on I-75 when it struck a black Dodge Dakota in the rear. As a result, the Dodge traveled across the center median and hit two vehicles in the northbound lane. The Dodge Dakota and a red Jeep Cherokee went up in flames.

Andrew Jones,19, of Findlay, and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, of Kalamazoo were killed. Jones was driving the Dodge and Krzykwa was driving the jeep.

Police said Luderman fled the scene and struck a parked car in Cygnet, North Baltimore Police took him into custody shortly after.

Prosecutors said that the aggravated vehicular homicide charges are felonies of the second degree and carry mandatory prison sentences of up to eight years each.

The assault charges are considered high-tier felonies and carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison each.

