Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release

The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was convicted in Nevada of torturing and killing dogs.(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A board of commissioners has denied parole for a man convicted of torturing and killing dogs.

Jason Brown did not get the four of seven commissioner votes needed earlier this week for his parole request, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

KOLO reports Brown was arrested in July 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal control found dead dogs and parts of the animals throughout the room where Brown was staying.

The Nevada resident received seven consecutive four-year sentences for a total of 28 years. According to the Associated Press, the parole board was sent more than 2,000 comments opposing his release.

Brown had requested in April for an early release after authorities determined he’d been misclassified as a violent offender.

Currently, Brown is not eligible for parole again until April 1, 2025.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee

Latest News

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp was a controlling lover, ex-girlfriend testifies
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop