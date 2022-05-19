Traffic
May 19th Weather Forecast

Hot, Humid & Windy Friday...Wet End To May(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning haze, fog, and clouds are all possible today. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles or drizzle as well. More sunshine will develop this afternoon with a high in the middle 80s. A few showers and storms are possible overnight especially southeast of Toledo. Any showers that develop should clear the area by daybreak Friday. Later in the afternoon, hot, humid, and windy conditions are likely. Winds may gust to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening with highs approaching record levels. Highs are expected to be in the low 90s. Showers and storms are likely especially Saturday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe with hail and strong winds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. After some morning rain on Sunday, we will dry out early next week with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms return on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

