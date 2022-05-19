Meijer store closed after employee death

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Meijer is closed until further notice after an employee died.

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found Casey Ian Smith, 41, unconscious in the store.

According to police, life saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office is investigating. They reported that at this time, there is nothing suspicious about the circumstances of Smith’s death, but they also do not know the cause of death.

