Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Meijer store closed after employee death

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday.(WLUC)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Meijer is closed until further notice after an employee died.

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found Casey Ian Smith, 41, unconscious in the store.

According to police, life saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office is investigating. They reported that at this time, there is nothing suspicious about the circumstances of Smith’s death, but they also do not know the cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee
The director of Adelante, Inc. a non-profit billed as a Latino Resource Center, accused a...
Adelante closes its doors while police investigate an employee accused of stealing nearly $400,000 to gamble
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

Walleye announcer shares his story about cardiomyopathy hoping to spread awareness for it and...
Walleye announcer suffers serious heart condition while announcing a game
Traffic cams
End of red-light cameras? Ohio Supreme Court gives greenlight to withholding state funds
May 19th Weather Forecast
May 19th Weather Forecast
5/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast