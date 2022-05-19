Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search

By Amanda Shaw, Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The body of a missing South Carolina woman was found after an eight-month search, officials said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Edna Suttles was found Monday in a wooded area in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.

In a federal search warrant that was unsealed in March, detectives investigating Suttles’ disappearance said they found surveillance video of Daniel Printz getting into Suttles’ Jeep at a grocery store on the day she went missing.

Printz was arrested in September on weapons and auto theft charges.

When searching Printz’s property in Rutherford County, investigators said they found Suttles’ purse, Jeep keys, and other items belonging to her hidden in a bee box.

According to the search warrant, Printz confessed to killing multiple people but no specific names were disclosed. He has not been charged in connection with Suttles’ disappearance.

Details about how and when Suttles died have not yet been released.

Suttles’ death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigators said they will release more information at the conclusion of their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee

Latest News

One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Nicholas Luderman, of Napoleon, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the...
Man charged in deadly I-75 crash indicted on a new set of charges