Monroe Sheriff investigates bank robbery

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported an armed robbery that occurred at the First...
Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported an armed robbery that occurred at the First Merchants Bank on Wednesday.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported an armed robbery that occurred at the First Merchants Bank on Wednesday.

According to the police report the incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to the First Merchants Banks located at 14581 S. Dixie Hwy., on a reported robbery.

Officers learned that a male suspect entered the bank, approached a bank teller, and presented a note demanding money. The suspect implied that he had a weapon, however, it was not observed.

The teller compiled the request and the suspect exited with an undisclosed amount of cash. No customers were in the bank at the time the incident occurred. No one was injured.

Officers said the suspect was spotted walking west through the bank parking lot, where he entered a black Nissan SUV with a temporary license plate affixed to the rear window.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6′0 tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black Nike ball cap, a long sleeve red zip-up Nike jacket and gray pants.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

