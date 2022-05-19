Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Neighborhood Nusiance: Residents at Raintree Village Mobile Home Community want a clean up

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in Raintree Village Mobile Home Community are wanting something to be done about three abandoned trailers on Walnut Lane.

Neighbors said they have been abandoned for years, and have begun causing problems.

“When we, my mom and I, first moved here, this park was nice and maintained. But well over the years, it’s really gotten bad,” said Sean Pool, who has lived in Raintree Village for over 20 years.

He added that the tree vacant mobile homes attract squatters and rodents. “It’s created a big problem because there are pests and stuff that can go in there. Plus they had an old shuttle bus. They were living out of that and going in there too.”

Pool said although the trailers have been empty for years, it’s not uncommon to see people walking around inside of them.

“It makes me feel very unsafe. We had neighbors right down here who had kids. They used to go in the back of there and break in the back,” Pool said.

Recently elected Township Trustee Don Barto said he knew he wanted to clean up Washington Township’s only mobile home park before he was elected.

“We are all on the same page. We want to see this cleaned up. It’s sad because there are good people that live there and they are having to look at this every day of their lives. And it is not fair to them,” said Barto.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee

Latest News

Sy Kreais has lived in his home for over 60 years. After being tired of the eyesore across the...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man turns vacant lot into community space
Neighborhood Nuisance: Years-long flooding problem mess
Neighborhood Nuisance: Years-long flooding problem mess
Jesus Amaya says he's made complaints about sand bags every year since 2006.
Neighborhood Nuisance: People living along swan creek want City sandbags that have been in place for over 16 years removed
Pothole
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledoans want action on potholes