Neighborhood Nusiance: Residents at Raintree Village Mobile Home Community want a clean up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living in Raintree Village Mobile Home Community are wanting something to be done about three abandoned trailers on Walnut Lane.

Neighbors said they have been abandoned for years, and have begun causing problems.

“When we, my mom and I, first moved here, this park was nice and maintained. But well over the years, it’s really gotten bad,” said Sean Pool, who has lived in Raintree Village for over 20 years.

He added that the tree vacant mobile homes attract squatters and rodents. “It’s created a big problem because there are pests and stuff that can go in there. Plus they had an old shuttle bus. They were living out of that and going in there too.”

Pool said although the trailers have been empty for years, it’s not uncommon to see people walking around inside of them.

“It makes me feel very unsafe. We had neighbors right down here who had kids. They used to go in the back of there and break in the back,” Pool said.

Recently elected Township Trustee Don Barto said he knew he wanted to clean up Washington Township’s only mobile home park before he was elected.

“We are all on the same page. We want to see this cleaned up. It’s sad because there are good people that live there and they are having to look at this every day of their lives. And it is not fair to them,” said Barto.

