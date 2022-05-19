One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon

Traffic
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened at Jefferson and 17th. One person was shot but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon.

According to the Toledo Police Department, one man was shot while driving and transported to an area hospital. Officers located his vehicle on Jefferson Ave. and 17th St.

TPD continues to investigate the incident. This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional details.

