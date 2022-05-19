Pledges describe concern about frat event where Stone Foltz consumed deadly amount of alcohol

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re getting our first look inside the party where BGSU student Stone Foltz consumed a deadly amount of alcohol last year.

This as testimony resumes in the trial of the two men now charged in connection with this death.

Pledges said they felt “atmospheric pressure” the night of the Big/Little evening in March of 2021. This was the event where fraternity big brothers gave the new members (little brothers ) a bottle of alcohol.

Part of that night with the new pledges drinking was captured on video and it was played in the court for the jury. In the video, Stone Foltz is seen drinking his bottle of bourbon. Later that night he was taken back to his apartment, 911 was called and he died a few days later of alcohol poisoning.

Several defendants have taken plea deals. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are now on trial. Both are facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

Pledges testified they had an idea that there would be lots of alcohol through rumors they heard. Some even made a special meal to prepare.

The pledges that have testified have said they were not explicitly told to drink the bottle which they eventually did and that Foltz did as well.

There was lots of uncertainty about what was coming that night.

“Mostly because we didn’t know even though we knew the general gist of what was going to happen. We didn’t know how it was going to happen. I guess those nerves kinda came in. We didn’t know the extent of pressure or anything like that to consume,” said Jacob Kin, a Phi Kappa Alpha pledge.

Kin also said there was never a specific instruction saying that if they didn’t do certain activities which included building an igloo and cleaning houses, that thy would be kicked out of the pledge process or the fraternity.

Some pledges spoke with Foltz before the event.

“That morning actually I pulled up in to the parking lot at the same time as him. And I do remember talking about how we were really not looking forward to tonight,” said Phi Kappa Alpha pledge Nicolas Pavone.

Testimony will resume Friday morning.

