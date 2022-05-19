Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pledges describe concern about frat event where Stone Foltz consumed deadly amount of alcohol

Pledges describe worry over frat event where Stone Foltz consumed deadly amount of alcohol
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re getting our first look inside the party where BGSU student Stone Foltz consumed a deadly amount of alcohol last year.

This as testimony resumes in the trial of the two men now charged in connection with this death.

Pledges said they felt “atmospheric pressure” the night of the Big/Little evening in March of 2021. This was the event where fraternity big brothers gave the new members (little brothers ) a bottle of alcohol.

Part of that night with the new pledges drinking was captured on video and it was played in the court for the jury. In the video, Stone Foltz is seen drinking his bottle of bourbon. Later that night he was taken back to his apartment, 911 was called and he died a few days later of alcohol poisoning.

Several defendants have taken plea deals. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are now on trial. Both are facing charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

Pledges testified they had an idea that there would be lots of alcohol through rumors they heard. Some even made a special meal to prepare.

The pledges that have testified have said they were not explicitly told to drink the bottle which they eventually did and that Foltz did as well.

There was lots of uncertainty about what was coming that night.

“Mostly because we didn’t know even though we knew the general gist of what was going to happen. We didn’t know how it was going to happen. I guess those nerves kinda came in. We didn’t know the extent of pressure or anything like that to consume,” said Jacob Kin, a Phi Kappa Alpha pledge.

Kin also said there was never a specific instruction saying that if they didn’t do certain activities which included building an igloo and cleaning houses, that thy would be kicked out of the pledge process or the fraternity.

Some pledges spoke with Foltz before the event.

“That morning actually I pulled up in to the parking lot at the same time as him. And I do remember talking about how we were really not looking forward to tonight,” said Phi Kappa Alpha pledge Nicolas Pavone.

Testimony will resume Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
Police are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout northwest Ohio,...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, casually walks out with $36,000+ in merchandise
A call came in for the fire at the complex located on the 3800 block of Erie around 5:45 a.m.
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Regina Manor fire
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo
Lori Alexander
Toledo family gets closure after remains of daughter, missing since 1998, identified in Tennessee

Latest News

Pledges describe worry over frat event where Stone Foltz consumed deadly amount of alcohol
Pledges describe worry over frat event where Stone Foltz consumed deadly amount of alcohol
Marblehead Lighthouse turning 200 years old
Derick Gant has been an investment advisor for more than 30 years
Local expert shares investment advice
5/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast