Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

