Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

