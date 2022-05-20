Traffic
5/20: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Hot, humid, windy Friday afternoon; stormy Saturday PM
Hot, humid and windy today, with widespread storms tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Morning clouds have cut down out chance to tie a record high of 92F this afternoon, but it’ll still be hot, humid, and windy from the southwest up to 40 mph. Saturday’s storms are still on track to deliver gusty winds, small hail and localized flooding (2pm-9pm most likely window). Cooler, drier weather will be ushered in behind that front... but until then, stay hydrated and cool as best as you can!

