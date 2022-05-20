Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/20/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking your weekend forecast
5/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy, lows in the lower 70s. SATURDAY: Chance of AM showers, then a higher chance of shower and storms by evening (strong storms possible), humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s. SUNDAY: Chance of AM showers, then dry the rest of the day, cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The crash occurred at the intersection of Airport and Albon.
Car crash sends four to hospital
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened at Jefferson and 17th. One person was shot but...
One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon
Traffic cams
End of red-light cameras? Ohio Supreme Court gives greenlight to withholding state funds
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

Hot, humid and windy today, with widespread storms tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the details.
5/20: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Hot, humid and windy today, with widespread storms tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the details.
5/20: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Hot & Windy Friday, Stormy Weekend
May 20th Weather Forecast
5/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
5/19/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast