Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

“Black Holes” returns to Lourdes Appold Planetarium

Experience what it would be like going into a black hole at Lourdes University
(NBC15)
By Ryan Dick
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Scientific Data and colorful visualizations are allowing visitors to experience what it would be like going into a black hole at the Appold Planetarium at Lourdes University.

The event is narrated by Academy-Award nominated actor Liam Neeson with visuals of cosmic phenomena that works with data from supercomputer simulations to help show the current science of black holes.

“Audiences will be dazzled with striking, immersive animations of the formation of the early universe, star birth and death, the collision of giant galaxies, and a simulated flight to a super-massive black hole lurking at the center of our own Milky Way Galaxy,” said Dr. Laura Megath, the Appold Planetarium Coordinator.

Admission prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The shows are offered at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Friday, May 13

• Saturday, May 14

• Friday, May 20

• Saturday, May 21

Face masks are encouraged and reservations are strongly recommended.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The crash occurred at the intersection of Airport and Albon.
Car crash sends four to hospital
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened at Jefferson and 17th. One person was shot but...
One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon
Traffic cams
End of red-light cameras? Ohio Supreme Court gives greenlight to withholding state funds
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

5/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Isabella Scaletta
Eastlake Police investigate abduction of 20-year-old pregnant woman
Perrysburg business giving out baby formula
Perrysburg business giving out baby formula
Kenneth Marshall was convicted on eight felony charges including aggravated murder and rape on...
Man found guilty of rape and murder decades later