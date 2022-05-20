“Black Holes” returns to Lourdes Appold Planetarium

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Scientific Data and colorful visualizations are allowing visitors to experience what it would be like going into a black hole at the Appold Planetarium at Lourdes University.

The event is narrated by Academy-Award nominated actor Liam Neeson with visuals of cosmic phenomena that works with data from supercomputer simulations to help show the current science of black holes.

“Audiences will be dazzled with striking, immersive animations of the formation of the early universe, star birth and death, the collision of giant galaxies, and a simulated flight to a super-massive black hole lurking at the center of our own Milky Way Galaxy,” said Dr. Laura Megath, the Appold Planetarium Coordinator.

Admission prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. The shows are offered at 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• Friday, May 13

• Saturday, May 14

• Friday, May 20

• Saturday, May 21

Face masks are encouraged and reservations are strongly recommended.

