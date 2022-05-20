Birthday Club
Eastlake Police investigate abduction of 20-year-old pregnant woman

By Brian Koster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Eastlake, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Eastlake Police, at approximately 12:30 Friday they took a report of a violent abduction of a pregnant female.

Police said the abducted woman is 20-year-old Isabella Scaletta she is approximately 5′02″ and 100lbs; she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, gray/and white pajama shorts, and slippers.

Information taken from the reporting party indicated that Isabella was a possible target of a human trafficker from out of state, and that she may have been drugged.

Investigators located a witness who observed the incident and corroborated the reporting parties’ story of what had occurred outside the residence.

The Eastlake Police Department is actively following up on leads and is investigating the case.

Anyone having information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

