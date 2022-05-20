Traffic
Families of homicide victim’s often face a financial burden paying for funeral costs

By Alexis Means
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Families of homicide victims often face a financial burden when paying for funeral costs.

Local church leaders will come together at Jerusalem Baptist Church on Dorr street to raise money to help Zhonasia Ticey’s family bury her on Friday.

Local faith leaders and the family said they hope you will find it in your heart to donate.

The teen was shot and killed after police say 18-year-old Jeano Lampkin shot into a crowd.

“A lot of times there’s things we do take for granted like financially setting aside memorial money for a minor kid. So this has put our family in a financial burden where we are asking and reaching out to the community the churches anybody who could assist us,” said Michelle Tisdale Stitt, the victim’s aunt.

The fundraiser is Friday at 7 pm and is open to the public.

