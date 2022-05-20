Traffic
Fire at sushi restaurant causes smoke damage to daycare

Kidz Watch is working to restore its facility to reopen after Memorial Day
Fire at sushi restaurant Kyoto Ka caused smoke damage to Kidz Watch daycare next door.
Fire at sushi restaurant Kyoto Ka caused smoke damage to Kidz Watch daycare next door.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside Kidz Watch Sylvania, you can hear the constant hum of fans and air purifiers.

“The first priority is make sure the air quality is good and make sure that we get everything replaced,” said Julie MacKinnon, owner of Kidz Watch. She explains her daycare and preschool has smoke damage after a fire at Kyoto Ka, the sushi restaurant next door.

Mackinnon says the fire alarms in her business went off Wednesday morning at about 6:00 AM, when no one was there. She explains the two businesses are separated by a firewall inside the plaza off Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. However, the smoke came through the vents.

“If you walk through the building and you run your fingers along something, they’ll be black,” says MacKinnon, who called in AAA Standard Services. Many of the items, she says, will need to be tossed out. “We do have to replace a lot of things just because, you know, we’re dealing with young children and they put things in their mouths, and it’s almost impossible to sanitize and get any ash or soot off of everything.”

MacKinnon hopes to have Kidz Watch ready to reopen after Memorial Day. Right now, she and her staff are working to make sure the 35 to 40 kids they typically serve will be safe when they return.

“You know, we don’t want to have our parents scrambling for care, so we want to get up and open as soon as possible,” adds MacKinnon.

Still no word on a cause of the fire. Kyoto Ka posted to Facebook no one was hurt and the owners are not sure when they will be able to reopen the restaurant.

