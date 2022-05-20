Traffic
Local expert talks about challenges and opportunities in the stock market

Derick Gant has been an investment advisor for more than thirty years.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - So what’s the best way to weather this economic uncertainty Wall Street investors are now facing? We spoke with a local investment advisor about the challenges and the opportunities.

The wild ride on wall street is nothing new, but many experts say this is a rougher ride than most.

“The market cycle is three to five years, so you may have one to two poor years in the cycle. That means the other three years will be amazing. The market has been amazing since 2020,” Derrick Gant, Chief Investment Officer for Gant Investment Advisors said.

Gant has some simple advice when it comes to playing the stock market. “Investing should not be an emotional thing. It’s a mathematical thing. Buy low, sell high. If it’s low, take a look at things to invest in when things calm down,” Gant said.

Financial experts say people are adjusting their spending habits right now in response to inflation. Consumers are still buying, but they’re making changes because of the higher prices on everything from milk to clothes.

“People are saying I have to spend more money to get the same groceries, the same outfits as well as more for gas and travel. That causes panic and anxiety,” Gant said.

Gant added that it’s also important to work with an expert.

“Get an advisor, a consultant a money coach. We help people every day when it comes to where to put their money,” Gant said.

In addition, he recommended mixing it up.

“You do want to diversify and make sure you’re holding different aspects of the market, including hard assets like real estate,” Gant said.

What about investors who are close to retirement? It’s common for people to get more conservative when approaching retirement.

Gant said the bottom line for everyone is to be patient.

“The market has always seen its ups and downs. Take a deep breath and do your homework,” Gant said. “We are all inundated with so much information throughout the day. People are always watching their phones and panicking. That is not the way to do it. Relax. Take a look to see what stocks to keep and what to sell and go make more money.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

