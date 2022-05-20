Man accused of fatally shooting Toledo infant indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing an infant in Toledo was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury.

Police said Jadiah Carter, 22, fatally shot 7-month-old Desire Hughes at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue on April 27. Desire Hughes was riding in her father’s vehicle at the time. Carter was arrested a week later.

A grand jury indicted Carter on a series of charges Thursday including aggravated murder, murder, attempt to commit murder, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Editor’s note: the attached video is from a previous report.

Jadiah Carter (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.