Man found guilty of rape and murder decades later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man was found guilty of murder and rape 20 years later.

Kenneth Marshall was convicted on eight felony charges including aggravated murder and rape on Friday.

For more than 20 years the rapes of a woman and two children were unsolved and considered cold.

In 2021, authorities arrested Marshall in connection with the 2000 rape and murder of Chrishana Logan. Marshall was taken into custody in Hammond, Indiana.

On April 15, 2000, police found Logan in the 2400 block of Robinwood. An autopsy determined she had been raped and strangled.

Police said her death was the first in a string of crimes.

In the summer of 2000, a 17-year-old was raped near the University of Toledo and in October a 13-year-old was raped while walking to school.

Marshall will be sentenced on May 25th.

