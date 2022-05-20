Marblehead Lighthouse turns 200 years old

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - Break out all the birthday candles you can find, because it’s a big year for one of Northwest Ohio’s most iconic landmarks. Incredibly, this piece of history is still serving its original purpose today and keeping sailors safe.

“The lighthouse was originally built in the fall of 1821. It was built by 4 guys in about 11 weeks,” said Dennis Kennedy, the President of the Marblehead Lighthouse Historical Society. “But it wasn’t lit until June of 1822. So, for that whole winter it was probably the tallest building in northern Ohio, but it wasn’t a lighthouse yet.”

The first “light” came from 13 whale oil burning lanterns, 80 gallons which had to be hauled up each night by the lighthouse keeper. Then in the 1850′s a Fresnel lens was installed to increase the range of the light.

“In 1898 the lighthouse was raised 15 feet because ships were getting bigger, they drew deeper water, and they were further out in the lake,” added Kennedy. “And they built a brick lighthouse inside the original stone one, so we really have one lighthouse inside the other one.”

It wasn’t until the 1920′s that electricity got involved. “They finally went to larger and larger electric lights, and then in 2013 the Coast Guard put in LED,” Kennedy continued.

The Coast Guard took over the lighthouse from individual keepers during World War 2 and have operated it ever since. If you look at the light when it’s on today, you’ll notice it’s actually green.

“It’s fairly unusual for a lighthouse,” Kennedy told 13abc. “But if you look at Cedar Point behind you, there’s a lot of light pollution, a lot of conflicting stuff… so they wanted to make it distinguishable.”

It’s the oldest lighthouse in continuous operation on the Great Lakes, and the ODNR estimates it gets a million visitors each year.

“When people think of Marblehead, they think of this lighthouse,” said Kennedy. “I mean, it’s kind of the symbol of the town.”

To celebrate the bicentennial of the Marblehead Lighthouse becoming operational, the ODNR is having a kickoff event on Saturday, May 21st. In addition, several concerts are planned in the state park over the summer, including one with the Ohio State Alumni Band.

For a full list of events that will be occurring at Marblehead Lighthouse State Park this summer, visit this link: https://www.marbleheadlighthouseohio.org/

Reporting from Marblehead, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.