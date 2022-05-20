May 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a hot, humid, and windy day today. Highs will be around 90 with 40 mph wind gusts possible late this afternoon. Morning showers are possible on Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely after 2pm. Some storms may be strong with small hail and strong winds. A marginal risk of severe weather is in place across the area. Saturday’s highs will range from the mid-70s west of Toledo to the middle 80s east. Showers will continue at times Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday.

