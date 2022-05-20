Pregnancy center in Perrysburg giving away baby formula

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Sneak Peek 3D in Perrysburg has decided to give away all the extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can.

Working with new and pregnant mothers every day, Sneak Peek 3D’s owner, Heather Armstrong said she knew she had to do something to help so she put out a message on Facebook about free formula.

“I’ve had people reach out from Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Illinois asking if I could ship it and if I had a lot more I probably would,” Armstrong said. " Being that I only have so much I’m just going to try and give it to everyone local as I can.”.

The cans of formula were originally part of the pregnancy center’s “new customer” bags, supplied by Enfamil.

“We had so many bags I figured why not hand them out to the people who need them now rather than handing them out to our pregnant clients who will need them in nine months from now,” Armstrong said.

13abc spoke with a mother who actually drove to the business to pick up a can.

“I’m out here struggling to get formula to feed my child,” Sikni Chamander said. “This is truly a blessing and she doesn’t understand. This will feed him at least two days.”

If you are looking for more ways to find formula, you can try this website.

