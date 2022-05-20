Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County...
Escaped inmate Casey White, 38, was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official has been ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors.

A Lauderdale County judge didn’t cite a reason why the sample was needed from Casey White. But records show she approved the state’s request in an order.

White was charged with escape after leaving the Lauderdale County jail in a patrol car driven by Vicky White, the assistant corrections director.

Casey White surrendered after being cornered in Evansville, Indiana.

Vicky White died of a gunshot wound that a coroner determined was self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
The crash occurred at the intersection of Airport and Albon.
Car crash sends four to hospital
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, it happened at Jefferson and 17th. One person was shot but...
One shot in Toledo Thursday afternoon
Traffic cams
End of red-light cameras? Ohio Supreme Court gives greenlight to withholding state funds
New license plate readers have been installed in Toledo in an effort to help Toledo Police...
New license plate readers installed in Toledo

Latest News

In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: Important to secure supply chain
Nina Jankowicz, the former head of the Disinformation Governance Board set up by The Department...
Disinformation board’s ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east