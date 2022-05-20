TARTA brings back bus fares for first time in over two years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has announced a new pilot program that will renew bus fares.

As a COVID safety measure, TARTA has had a zero fare policy for more than two years. However, that policy is coming to an end as the new pilot program is scheduled to kick off Aug. 1.

“We are proud to be one of the first transit agencies in the country to go to a zero-fare system during the pandemic, but it is now time to invest and expand our system as people are returning to work and re-engaging with life after the pandemic,” said TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski. “This equitable and affordable fare structure recognizes the value of public transportation, and the fares will be re-invested back into the system.

To prepare for the fare collection, TARTA conducted a study that analyzed the Authority’s pre-COVID fare structure and established fare goals of simplification, alignment, affordability and modernization. These results were presented to the TARTA Board of Trustees at their meeting on May 19.

According to TARTA, their simplified fare structure adds a day pass than can be purchased either on board or at other area locations. Pre-COVID day passes were only available through the EZfare app. The structure also expands the types of riders eligible for discounted fares to include veterans and active-duty military.

Here is a breakdown of the fares both pre-COVID and with the upcoming pilot program:

As part of the program, TARTA is eliminating both tokens and the TARPS 20-trip pass. (TARTA)

According to TARTA, their vehicles will have new fare boxes and validators that are capable of accepting digital payments through the EZfare app in addition to passes and cash payments.

TARTA says the pilot program will take place over a six-month period, approved by the Federal Transit Administration, and also host community meetings in late 2022 before they decide to propose a permanent fare structure.

