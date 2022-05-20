Birthday Club
TFRD gains more than a dozen new firefighters

By Ryan Dick
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thirteen people graduated from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s accelerated fire academy to begin their career as a firefighter on Friday.

During the five week training academy, recruits were evaluated by training bureau officers and instructors. The recruits participated in live fire training, search and rescue, extrication, as well as emergency medical scenarios.

Upon graduating, recruits will be closely supervised by assigned station officers during a twelve month probationary period at various Toledo Fire Stations.

The graduates are part of Fire Class 295.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

