Toledo Mayor to launch summer rec and enrichment season

The press event will take place at Joe E. Brown Park located at 150 W. Oakland St and will start at 11:00 a.m.
The press event will take place at Joe E. Brown Park located at 150 W. Oakland St and will start at 11:00 a.m.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz joins the Department of Parks and Youth Services, members Toledo City Council and others to officially launch the summer rec and enrichment season Saturday.

The press event will take place at Joe E. Brown Park located at 150 W. Oakland St and will start at 11:00 a.m.

Immediately following the press event until 2:00 p.m., over 30 City of Toledo program partners will be there to provide information about their programs and get kids signed up. There will also be food trucks, a DJ and inflatables for kids and families to enjoy.

This is a free event.

