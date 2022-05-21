Community leader speaks on recent violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

Earl Mack is the president of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers, but a law enforcement veteran of over three decades. For years Mack and his team have been going to schools teaching kids about gun violence. He knows the trauma of gun violence on a very personal level. His 10-year-old son was shot and killed

In the wake of the recent wave of shootings. He says his lessons on safety, some of which come from his years in law enforcement, are more essential then ever.

“We’ve had a couple shootings with our young kids in cars,” said Mack. “We talked to them about that and if they hear a gunshot what to do. Hit the ground. Hit the floor of a car. If you’re at home lay, on the floor. Don’t run anywhere. Just lay on the floor.”

Children are not the only members of the community the Buffalo Soldiers connect with. They advise area seniors too.

“We tell our seniors never go out alone. Number one. Always go two or more. We give our female seniors whistles, bad guys don’t like noise.”, said Mack

It’s common sense but this longtime community leader reminds all of us to pay attention to our surroundings and stay aware.

