Conant construction causing a traffic back up in Maumee

By Willie Daniely III
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road construction in Uptown Maumee is causing quite a traffic jam.

The road work on Conant Street, which is scheduled to be completed later this year, is creating more parking spaces along the road.

“I understand the idea of trying to create some more on-street parking for businesses, and for some businesses that would be beneficial. But the traffic problem during the heavy traffic periods of the day, lunchtimes, and particularly the end of the workday it is really bad,” said Kent Buehrer, the President of Buehrer Group Architecture. “If you want to cross Conant Street to go home like have to wait for multiple light cycles to cross.”

University of Toledo student Aru Goel said while the traffic is annoying she’s excited about the end result.

“I have noticed that since construction started it is a little more congested, but hopefully they can make it more walkable again.”

Buehrer said he feels like businesses like his are being pushed out of Uptown, and he’s not sure the changes will last long.

" It just doesn’t make sense to me. They think they’re going to divert truck traffic, and maybe they will a little. But I think the trucks will still run through Maumee. And I think that eventually there will be a time where they will probably undo this in 5 to 10 years, and put it back to four lanes,”Buehrer said.

Mayor Richard Carr of Maumee said he is working to turn Uptown Maumee into a hot spot, and this is a step.

