Inclusive Outdoor Expo at Side Cut Metropark on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Outdoor Expo hosted by the Toledo Metroparks is happening on Saturday, May 21st.

Preparations were underway on Friday at Side Cut Metropark, as it’s one of their biggest outdoor events of the year.

“We have a slew of activities for everybody to come try,” said Ashley Smith, the Manager of Public Programs for Toledo Metroparks. “So, we’ll have tree climbing, rock climbing, archery, canoeing, kayaking...”

One of the biggest elements of the outdoor expo is making sure that everyone joins the fun.

“We’ll have an adaptation team ready to make this a really inclusive event,” said Smith. “A whole parking lot here is going to be available for handicap parking.”

Lots of specialized equipment will be on hand, including a new tracked off-roading vehicle recently acquired by the Metroparks called the action track chair. They’re going to have it at the outdoor expo all day long, and people of all abilities can take it for a test ride. Then, after the outdoor expo is over, the action track chair will be moved to the Oak Openings Lodge, where you can go utilize it for free for a three-hour window anytime the lodge is open.

“Whether you do have a disability or you don’t, you’re able to try it out so that way you can have a first-hand experience to share it with the other people in your lives that might need it,” explained Smith.

There’s no rain date set for the expo, but there is a plan if it rains or storms.

“We’re not planning on canceling unless we cancel right before the event,” added Smith. “So, at 8 or 9 o clock you can look at social media or our website to see whether or not the event is canceled. If thunderstorms happen, we’ll definitely take shelter.”

The Outdoor Expo runs from 10 am to 4 pm at Side Cut Metropark on Saturday, May 21st, and there will be food trucks on site. The Toledo Metroparks recommend you get there closer to 10 if you want to beat the crowds.

