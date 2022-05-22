Birthday Club
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

This image provided by the Baltimore County Fire Department shows the scene of a Megabus crash...
This image provided by the Baltimore County Fire Department shows the scene of a Megabus crash on I-95 south near Kingsville, Md., Sunday, May 22, 2022.(Baltimore County Fire Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m., fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.

