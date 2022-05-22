5/21: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Occasional showers, especially after midnight, and a few rumbles of thunder possible with lows in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: A few lingering showers early, otherwise partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny again Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for Wednesday and Thursday with periods of rain and some thunderstorms both days; highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly sunny Friday with a lingering shower possible, otherwise breezy with highs around 70. Mostly sunny Saturday and warmer with highs near 80. Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

