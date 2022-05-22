Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

5/21: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Just a few showers and a rumble of thunder tonight, then cooler Sunday.
5/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Occasional showers, especially after midnight, and a few rumbles of thunder possible with lows in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: A few lingering showers early, otherwise partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny again Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy for Wednesday and Thursday with periods of rain and some thunderstorms both days; highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly sunny Friday with a lingering shower possible, otherwise breezy with highs around 70. Mostly sunny Saturday and warmer with highs near 80. Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around...
Meijer employee found dead in store
Isabella Scaletta
Woman found safe after report of abduction, Eastlake police say
Kenneth Marshall was convicted on eight felony charges including aggravated murder and rape on...
Man found guilty of rape and murder decades later
Severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city's 75 southbound 282 exit,...
Rare northern Michigan twister kills 1, injures more than 40
Amir Hashim
Teen arrested in shooting charged with murder in earlier shooting at same residence

Latest News

May 21, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
May 21, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening.
May 21, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
5/20/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
5/20/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Hot, humid and windy today, with widespread storms tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the details.
5/20: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast