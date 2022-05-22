Birthday Club
5/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Dry and pleasant early this week, then a soaking rain arrives Wednesday.
By Derek Witt
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Increasing sunshine and nice with highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Rain and thunderstorms return by lunchtime Wednesday, and it’ll be breezy, warmer, and more humid that day with highs near 80. Occasional showers and storms continue into Thursday along with the breeze, but highs will be in the low 70s. A lingering shower possible Friday morning, otherwise clearing skies and breezy with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 80s and just a stray t-storm possible. Sunny and humid for Sunday and Memorial Day with highs approaching 90.

