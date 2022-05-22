Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge.

Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 13abc photographer witnessed first responders searching the river on a boat with flashlights. An air ambulance was also seen landing in the middle of the road.

First responders in Fremont seen in a boat searching the Sandusky River. (WTVG)

Fremont Police have not released details on what happened or if anyone was located in the water.

