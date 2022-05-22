Birthday Club
Authorities search Sandusky River following crash in Fremont

Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge Sunday morning.
Fremont Police respond to crash on State Street Bridge.
Fremont Police respond to crash on State Street Bridge.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fremont were seen searching the Sandusky River Sunday morning following an accident near State Street Bridge.

Fremont Police responded to an accident on the State Street Bridge about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 13abc photographer witnessed first responders searching the river on a boat with flashlights. An air ambulance was also seen landing in the middle of the road.

First responders in Fremont seen in a boat searching the Sandusky River.
First responders in Fremont seen in a boat searching the Sandusky River.(WTVG)

Fremont Police have not released details on what happened or if anyone was located in the water.

Stay with 13abc for updates on this developing situation.

