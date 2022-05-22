Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a shooting on Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue just about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police tell 13abc one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

