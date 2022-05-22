Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital
One person shot on Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave.
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo.
Toledo Police responded to a shooting on Hoiles Avenue near Hillcrest Avenue just about 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police tell 13abc one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.
